Sunabeda: In a major crackdown, Sunabeda police in Koraput district Friday seized a large quantity of cannabis from a banana-laden truck during a routine patrolling in the area, a police source said.

Market value of the seized contraband is estimated to be more than Rs 1 crore.

A team of police officials intercepted the truck which was on its way to Bihar from Jalaput area in the district and seized over 12 quintals of cannabis from the vehicle following a thorough search, Koraput Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Guntupalli informed.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. The arrested were identified as Rajiv Kumar Mahato (19) from Bokaro area of Jharkhand and Raman Kumar Raut (33) from Bihar, Sunabeda police station IIC Pradyumna Kumar Mohapatra stated.

According to a police source, the seized cannabis weighs around 12.04 quintal. They were packed in a number of large sacks and kept under several banana bunches.

The speeding truck (JH-09 AS-4335) was detained by police after it was doubted that there was something wrong with the rash driving. Police have registered a case (No-91/21) and launched a probe which is underway, a senior official said.

PNN