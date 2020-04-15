Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has decided to impose fine on people for spitting in public places. The administration has decided to penalise Rs 500 for spitting in public places.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said that spitting in public places shall be prohibited and violators will be levied a fine of up to Rs 500.

“We have started the initiative to strengthen the fight against Coronavirus and to prevent its spread. We have to work together in the fight,” said the district collector.

He also requested to use mask and maintain social distance.