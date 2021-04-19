Chhatrapur: As COVID-19 cases are spiraling fast in Ganjam district, the administration has directed all officials to stay at their headquarters. Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange has issued a directive in this regard Sunday. In the directive, the Kulange said that no officials will leave their positions at the headquarters without his permission.

Kulange expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19. He said that amid this crisis, some officials have reportedly visited Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on weekends and other holidays for their personal work. He pointed out that officials are not attending their duties in a proper manner as they are going out of the district.

Unnecessary visits of officials to other places can also lead to the spread of COVID-19 in the district, he pointed out.

“In cases of absolute necessity, officials need to take recommendation letters of their departmental heads and the Collector. In case of violation of the order, stern action will be taken against the officials,” warned Kulange.

Officials of all departments have been asked to strictly follow the instruction.

People have been advised not to throng office for their work. The Collector has also issued a phone number(9437563800) for people seeking to redress their official works.

Since Saturday, night curfew has been imposed in 18 urban areas in the district.

On the other hand, the administration has launched telemedicine service by roping in 20 doctors. Patients can consult doctors over telephone by staying at home only. It was stated on Twitter by the authorities of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

PNN