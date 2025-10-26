Chhatrapur: An all-department cyclone preparatory meeting, led by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pramod Kumar Prusty, was conducted through video conferencing Saturday.

The meeting was held in the presence of ADM Debdutta Panda, Chhatrapur Sub-Collector Sibasish Baral, District Emergency Officer Abhishek Sahu and other officials in the district collectorate here.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the Ganjam district with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

Keeping this in view, the sanctioned leaves of all the government employees are cancelled till October 30, and they are instructed to join the duties with immediate effect, said the ADM.

ADM Prusty further said that none of the employees should leave their respective headquarters until normalcy is restored in their areas.

The administration has stressed maintaining zero casualties during the probable cyclone ‘Montha’.

All the fishermen have been advised to return to the coast and not venture into the sea.

About 110 existing multipurpose cyclone/flood shelters and schools have been asked to remain alert.

Dedicated control rooms have been asked to remain functional during this period at all blocks and panchayats in the district.

Besides, WhatsApp groups will be created that will include the respective local representatives. ODRAF and fire departments have been advised to remain on high alert by the ADM.

Special nodal officers have been appointed for all panchayats near the coast.