Goat vs man — who wins? That’s the burning question the internet is asking after a viral video showed one of the funniest face-offs you’ll see online.

The video, posted on the subreddit GuysBeingDudes, features a man wearing a helmet taking on a goat in a bizarre but hilarious battle. Instead of standing tall, the man decides to crawl, getting on all fours to match the goat’s level — talk about commitment!

The two square off like seasoned rivals. The goat, surprisingly chill, doesn’t go all-in with any serious headbutt, but it definitely keeps the man on his toes—or knees, in this case.

Watch the viral video:

By the end of the video, there’s no clear winner. But honestly, with so much fun and laughter, does it even matter?

Reddit users had a field day in the comments. One wrote, “That’s one friendly goat, if he wanted he could deliver a pretty serious headbutt.” Another joked, “Now THAT’S the best enrichment activity a goat could ask for.”

Whether it’s the man’s silly courage or the goat’s confused calm, this viral video is exactly the kind of chaos people love. And we’re here for it.

PNN