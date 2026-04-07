New Delhi: The Centre has decided to double the daily allocation of 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders available for distribution to migrant labourers across states, according to an official communication.

The Petroleum Ministry said in a notification the enhanced allocation will be based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant workers.

The revised allocation goes beyond the earlier cap of 20 per cent specified in March announcement.

The government also said that the additional 5-kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state governments and their Food and Civil Supplies Departments for distribution exclusively to migrant labourers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Earlier, the government had said it was making all efforts to ensure adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG amid the prevailing geopolitical situation, while advising citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on official sources for information.

Consumers were also encouraged to use digital modes for LPG bookings and minimise visits to distributors unless necessary.

The government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supplies, along with critical sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

It has also implemented several demand and supply-side measures, including enhancing refinery output and increasing LPG booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas.

To ease pressure on LPG demand, alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available, while states have been advised to expand PNG connections.

The government also said there has been no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrant workers.

According to official data, around 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered recently, with online bookings rising to 95 per cent and delivery authentication-based distribution increasing significantly to curb diversion.

IANS