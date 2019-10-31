Angul: After a long wait of 15 years, foundation stone for ‘Angul Enclave’ was laid behind district headquarters hospital here Wednesday. This enclave is a government housing scheme by Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) for the people displaced by several PSUs.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, who inaugurated the enclave in a special function, said that this project would be immensely helpful in rehabilitating the families of displaced by various nationalised firms.

According to OSHB, 331 and 282 houses would be constructed in Angul in the first and second phase respectively. Out of 282 houses, 126 would be kept aside for financially weak families, Minister Jena said, adding that other districts would soon have similar projects.

Angul MLA Rajnikant Singh, who attended the event as the chief guest said, “The 15 years long wait for Angul Eonclave comes to an end with the foundation stone having been laid.” He further informed that the OSHB envisaged this project back in 2004.

Angul collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said the apartment coming up on the outskirts of the town would house many families and thus there would be unique bond of brotherhood and culture among them. Commissioner, Odisha State Housing Board and Secretary Gangadhar Patra informed the gathering on various aspects of the project.

PNN