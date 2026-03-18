Bhubaneswar: To boost energy security amid volatile global fuel markets, the state government has decided to fasttrack expansion of city gas distribution (CGD) infrastructure across Odisha. A roadmap was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan Tuesday.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries Hemant Sharma (Industries) and Usha Padhee (H&UD), and Food Supplies Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh attended. Representatives from GAIL, BPCL and Adani Total Gas were also present. The meeting focused on removing bottlenecks in gas infrastructure development and promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as alternatives to LPG. To meet the June 30 deadline, the state government has decided that all pending pipeline-laying approvals with municipal corporations and key departments will be cleared within 24 hours.

Urban local bodies have been directed to waive road restoration and permission fees, while gas distribution companies will be allowed to carry out work around the clock. A state-level nodal officer will also be appointed to ensure effective coordination among departments.