Bhubaneswar: The state government is considering using folk art to create awareness against migrant labour in the state.

If everything goes as planned, folk artistes will soon be deployed in Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapara and Kalahandi districts in the first phase to use traditional performance art forms in order to raise awareness among the public.

The campaign, which is likely to be launched soon, is focused on rural areas where most of the labourers come from. The artists will travel from village to village to encourage people against migration in search of work through various art forms.

The programme also aims at informing the target audience about the alternative earning sources that the government has made for them.

A workshop on this context was held Friday at Sanskruti Bhawan in Bhubaneswar that was attended by the sponsors of the program which includes several departments of state government and UNICEF.

According to the plan chalked out at the workshop, a list of programmes involving vice presidents, folk art gurus, senior folk artistes and hand-picked artistes of ‘block kala sanskruti sangha’ and ‘zilla kala sanskruti sangha’would first be prepared.

The scripts for the cultural programmes will incorporate all the information about the government’s schemes for labourers and the ill-effects of bonded labour. Following rehearsal on these scripts, the cultural troupes will visit the villages.

A separate list will have details such as the name of place and dates where the performances will be held. Artists will be mobilized accordingly.

