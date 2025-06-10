Tel Aviv: Twelve passengers, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who were aboard a yacht bound for Gaza with humanitarian aid, have been brought to Ben Gurion Airport for deportation after the vessel was seized in the Israeli port of Ashdod.

The deportation process follows their interception at sea by Israeli forces.

Taking to X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said, “The passengers of the ‘Selfie Yacht’ arrived at Ben Gurion Airport to depart from Israel and return to their home countries.”

“Those who refuse to sign deportation documents and leave Israel will be brought before a judicial authority,” it added.

The group of activists, part of a mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), had set out on a journey to deliver critical aid to Gaza, including rice and baby formula.

The boat, named Madleen, was reportedly intercepted about 185 kilometres west of the coast of Gaza.

A video released by the group showed Israeli forces boarding the vessel as the activists stood with their hands raised, with one of them stating that nobody was injured during the operation.

Following the seizure, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the activists were taken for medical examinations Monday evening and shown a “horror film documenting the October 7 massacre” committed by Hamas.

“When they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching,” Gallant claimed, accusing Thunberg and the other activists of ignoring Hamas’s atrocities and “closing their eyes to the truth.”

The FFC strongly condemned the operation, accusing Israeli forces of “attacking” and “unlawfully boarding” the vessel.

The coalition said the aid mission was entirely humanitarian, aiming to bring relief to Gaza, which has faced significant restrictions on aid since the beginning of Israel’s blockade.

Among those on board were citizens from Brazil, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

Apart from Greta, the group included notable figures such as Rima Hassan, a French Member of the European Parliament, and Omar Faiad, a French journalist with Al Jazeera.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among the leaders who spoke out strongly, urging Israel to release the detained activists swiftly.

“Requested that the six French nationals be allowed to return to France as soon as possible,” said the French presidential office.

Macron emphasised France’s commitment to protecting its nationals abroad, stating the country was “vigilant” and “stands by all its nationals when they are in danger.”

The French government also demanded Israel ensure the “protection” of the activists, with Macron labelling the humanitarian blockade on Gaza as “a scandal” and a “disgrace.”

IANS