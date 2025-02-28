Kolkata: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army for the construction of a 130-foot-long Single Lane Modular Bridge (70R) in Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2022, GRSE earned the distinction of being the only Indian company to receive the Green Channel Certification for Portable Steel Bridges (Bailey Type) from the Indian Army.

In the past, GRSE has delivered Modular Bridges to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), apart from several state governments and friendly countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

“The Bailey Bridge Division, despite being a small vertical, leads the Indian market today. Determined efforts to leverage the expertise in this niche segment, coupled with introduction of new products and a proactive marketing strategy, has resulted in revenue from this Division surging from Rs 69 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 140 crore in 2023-24,” GRSE chairman and managing director Cmde P R Hari, IN (Retd), said in his address during the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

February 27, 2025, Natarajan Partheepan, general manager (Bailey Bridges), signed the MoU on behalf of GRSE with a senior official of the 237 Engineer Regiment, Indian Army.

The bridge will be built in Taksing, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. It is near the border where the Subansiri River enters India from China. The total contract value of this project is Rs 3.13 crore.

“In 2024, GRSE and NHIDCL had signed an agreement for the delivery of Class 70R Double-Lane Bridges to connect crucial forward areas along India’s borders to facilitate the efficient deployment of troops and equipment. GRSE has already delivered 44 Modular Bridges to the BRO to be set up across India,” a GRSE official said.

The GRSE official added that GRSE has supplied over 5,800 Modular Bridges to date, which is in sync with the Union government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbharta’ policies.

IANS