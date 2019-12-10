Prague: At least six people were killed after an armed assailant opened fire at a hospital waiting room in the Czech city of Ostrava before shooting himself in the head, police said Tuesday.

The shooting took place at Ostrava University hospital Tuesday morning, with police saying the victims were all patients, Xinhua reported.

“We have captured the shooting assailant. The 42-year old man had shot himself in the head before police took action. He is dead,” police said on Twitter.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.