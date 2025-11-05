Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati called for the formulation of a comprehensive strategic roadmap to boost entrepreneurship and accelerate industrial growth across Odisha.

Chairing a review meeting on the functioning of the Industries and MSME departments at the New Abhishek Hall in Raj Bhavan Tuesday, the Governor stressed the importance of aligning departmental initiatives with the state’s long-term industrial development goals. He proposed establishing 147 MSME parks — one in each Assembly constituency — within the next five years, calling it a transformative initiative to boost entrepreneurship and generate employment at the grassroots level. “Several states have already initiated the development of MSME parks in every constituency,” Kambhampati noted, urging officials to adopt a similar progressive model in Odisha.

Highlighting Odisha’s potential in the defence and aerospace sectors, the Governor noted that the Government of India has prioritised domestic procurement across multiple product categories. He advised the Industries department to develop detailed project profiles for such items— encompassing aspects like land availability, investment needs, equipment, and technical specifications—to attract investors and strengthen local manufacturing capacity. “These project profiles can be shared with students of technical institutes and skill development centres to inspire innovation among youth and encourage them to set up new MSMEs,” the Governor said. He added that preparing such detailed profiles in the defence and aerospace sectors could pave the way for a new generation of entrepreneurs in Odisha.

Appreciating the government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship, the Governor discussed the Start and Improve Your Business – Entrepreneurship Development Programme (SIYB-EDP). He suggested creating a tracking mechanism to assess how many trainees have successfully started their ventures, emphasising the importance of evaluating the real impact of such government initiatives.