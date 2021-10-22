Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday who is under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Aryan Khan drugs case have told the probe agency that she had nothing to do with contraband items. When she was confronted with a WhatsApp chap between her and Aryan Khan, the actress told the officials that she was joking with Shah Rukh Khan’s son. According to ‘Anandabazar Patrika’, it was this conversation that prompted the NCB to summon Ananya Panday for questioning.

However, the NCB officials have also clarified that till now they have not got any proof that Ananya indulged in drugs or was a supplier of contraband materials. In one of the chats, Aryan was asking Ananya to provide him with cannabis. To this Ananya has said that she will give him some. When asked about this, Ananya is reported to have said, “I was joking with him.” NCB officials have been quoted as saying by ‘India Today’ that Ananya agreed to arrange ganja for Aryan.

After a two-hour interrogation session Thursday, the NCB had asked the actor to again appear before it Friday at 11.00am. As per latest report, NCB has said that Ananya will again appear before the probe agency at 2.30 in the afternoon. NCB sources also revealed that Ananya was distinctly nervous when she appeared before the officials Thursday. However, till now there is no evidence that Ananya had supplied drugs to Aryan, the sources added.

The question however is that based on just WhatsApp chats, how can one person be grilled without any proof. The NCB officials have said that they have till now no evidence regarding Ananya being a supplier of drugs. Yet she is being continuously grilled.

Since Ananya did not appear before the NCB till 11.30am, the probe agency had again contacted her as her scheduled time was for 11.00am. Ananya had then informed that she would reach the NCB officials that she would arrive at 2.30pm. So currently the NCB officials are waiting for her.

Ananya and Aryan are part of the group of star kids who socialize together. In fact Ananya is the best friend of Suhana Khan, who is the sister of Aryan Khan.