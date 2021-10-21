Mumbai: In latest development actor Ananya Panday’s laptop and mobile phone were seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in her alleged connection in the drugs-on-cruise case. Earlier on the day the actress was summoned by the agency and was called for questioning.

The 22-year-old debuted in films in 2019 and has featured in big budget movies.

Notably, Ananya’s name reportedly featured in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the case involving drugs seized during a rave party on a cruise October 2. Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and five others were arrested after raids on the ship by NCB officers in disguise.

Also Read: NCB summons Ananya Panday in Aryan Khan drugs case