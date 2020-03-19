Mumbai: The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress and Indian model Tanushree Dutta is celebrating her birthday today. Born March 19, 1984, Dutta is the recipient of Femina Miss India Universe title in the year 2004 at the age of 20.

During the same year at the Miss Universe beauty pageant, she was also among the top ten finalists.

She made her first debut in Kollywood in Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai. She made her Hindi film début in 2005, appearing in Chocolate and Aashiq Banaya Aapne. She gained immense popularity for her role in Aashiq Banaya Aapne. In the year 2006 she also appeared in the song Jab Kabhie in 36 China Town.

Fans keep a close watch on the professional and personal life of their favourite celebrities. One thing which catches the maximum attention is their controversies. Fans are eager to know about their favourite stars-about what is happening in their life.

Let’s know about the biggest controversy of Tanushree Dutta in which she alleged veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of film Horn Ok Pleassss.

During #MeToo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar’s controversy gave fuel to it. Post her return from the US, the star opened up about sexual harassment she faced allegedly from Nana Patekar.

She said that he tried to forcefully introduce intimate steps into the choreography of a special song in the film. She said that choreographer Ganesh Acharya had stepped aside ‘obediently’ when Nana tried to do this. Tanushree had walked out of the film and Rakhi Sawant replaced her in the song.

Later in 2018, she filed an FIR against Nana Patekar. But Nana Patekar has been given a clean chit by the Oshiwara police in Mumbai, due to lack of evidence to support Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment.

PNN