Mumbai: Today is the birthday of handsome hunk Kushal Tandon. The Beyhadh actor has always been Television’s heartthrob.

Hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, he comes from a family of politicians. He is known for his portrayal of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. In 2013, he had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Apart from his acting career, Kushal has mostly grabbed headlines for his string of affairs and Casanova image. On his birthday, let’s know the love affair of Kushal Tandon:

Ridhima Pandit: If reports are to be believed then Ridhima Pandit of Bahu Humari Rajnikant fame was allegedly dating Kushal. Though both of them have not declared anything yet, news of their growing proximity has spread after Kushal hosted her birthday party.

Gauhar Khan: Gauhar and Kushal were in love inside the Bigg Boss house. From taking a firm stand for each other to confessing their feelings, the duo became the most lovable couple of Bigg Boss. They were popularly referred to as ‘Gaushal’ by their fans. Even after the show ended, they were seen holidaying together and even featured in a music video called Zaroori Tha. But their romance split out after a little more than a year.

Elena Boeva: Kushal and Bulgarian model Elena met in an acting school in US and fell in love almost instantly. Kushal even participated in Nach Baliye with her and looked really in love. However, the relationship could not stand the test of time and they soon headed towards splitsville.

Nia Sharma: Kushal and Nia who starred together in Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, always maintained that the two were really close friends. However, things heated up a little when it was reported that the two were caught making out in the make-up van which sparked off their link-up rumours.

Ankita Lokhande: This is the affair that Kushal did not admit. The gossip mills were set abuzz when Ankita Lokhande shared a couple of hot pictures of hers with Kushal and went on talking about their unexpected friendship. While both of them claimed that they were ‘just friends’ the crackling chemistry in the picture had a very different story to tell.

PNN