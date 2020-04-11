Mumbai: Mohit Suri has carved a niche for himself in the world of film direction. In the beginning of his film career, he made suspense thriller films like Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, and later directed romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Half Girlfriend.

Today is Suri’s birthday. He was born 11 April 1981 in Mumbai. On this occasion, let us tell you some interesting things about him.

In 2013, Suri married actress Udita Goswami. Both were in relationship with each other for almost nine years before tying the knot. Udita was starred as Emraan Hashmi’s love interest in Suri’s films.

Suri and Udita fell in love with each other during the shooting of the 2005 film Zeher, and after dating for nine years, the two got married. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

Before venturing into film direction, Suri worked as an office assistant for T-Series, and as an assistant director to Vikram Bhatt.

Suri’s work is often derived or sometimes blatantly remade, without providing due credit to the original source. For example two of his most successful films, Murder 2 and Ek Villain, have very strong resemblance in plot lines to the Korean films The Chaser and I Saw The Devil respectively.