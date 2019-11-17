Mumbai: One among the few rare players to win both the 50-over and Twenty20 World Cup, Yusuf Pathan, who is best known for his huge sixes, celebrates his 37th birthday November 17, 2019 (Sunday).
On his birthday, let’s take a look into some of the unknown facts of the star cricketer.
- He was nicknamed ‘Blaster’ during his time with the Rajasthan Royals. Teammates in the Baroda dressing room call him ‘The Beast.’
- He made his international debut in the final against Pakistan as India lifted the inaugural T20I World Cup in South Africa, 2007. Pathan was also part of the Indian team that won the 50-over World Cup after a wait of 28 years.
- He began his international career with a towering six over the bowler’s head. Pathan made his international debut as a replacement for Virender Sehwag in the 2007 T20I World Cup final.
- Yusuf Pathan made the world stand for once with a brilliant maiden ODI century against New Zealand to lead India to victory from a precarious situation. What followed was a barrage of boundaries from the blaster, something that Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will never forget. From being four down for just 108 runs in 19.3 overs, India chased down 316 with seven balls and five wickets in hand. The Pathan-Tiwary duo had shared a 133-run stand of which Sourabh Tiwary scored just 37. Pathan finished with 123 runs from just 96 deliveries that had seven boundaries as many humongous hits to the stands. His maiden century came from 79 deliveries with Pathan getting there through a gigantic six over long-on.
- Once a promising batsman, but in the Indian Premier League, Pathan still remains a hot purchase. Happy Birthday, Yusuf Pathan.