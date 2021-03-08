Puri: Several irregularities in the implementation of Harishchandra Sahayata Yojana at Swargadwar cremation ground here have come to the fore.

About 90 per cent of people, who cremate the bodies of their near and dear ones at Swargadwar cremation ground, are reportedly availing benefits of the scheme, which was launched to provide financial assistance to poor and destitute for conducting the last rites of their family members and for the cremation of unclaimed bodies.

As per the guidelines, people who do not own a vehicle and having no government employee in their families can avail benefits of the Harishchandra scheme. Moreover, the beneficiaries must not have landed properties exceeding 5 acres. This apart, no tax payer can be included in the scheme.

“About 90 per cent people, who perform the last rites of their relatives at Swargadwar, are getting financial assistance under Harishchandra scheme. Many people are getting the benefits even without producing the BPL cards and other documents,” said a social activist.

It is learnt that the municipal authorities of the city are quite aware of the violation of Harishchandra scheme guidelines at Swargadwar. The municipal executive officer has raised the issue with the state government through the district administration.

Interestingly, the state government has reduced the amount of the assistance to Rs 2,000 from Rs 3,000 for the beneficiaries at Swargadwar. But, it is yet to take any step to weed out the ineligible people. At present, the beneficiaries are getting woods and other goods worth Rs 2,000 at Swargadwar, sources said.

“Some people are getting the assistance under the scheme at their panchayat level and at Swargadwar simultaneously,” said a source.

Municipal executive officer Bijay Kumar Dash said that they are implementing Harishchandra scheme as per the guidelines laid by the state government. “We are reading out the guidelines to the beneficiaries and telling them that submission of fake data for the scheme will invite notice from the administration,” he added.

