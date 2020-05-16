New Delhi: As the deaths increase due to COVID-19, the burial of bodies continue to take place at ITO cemetery here but the cemetery supervisor complains about non-availability of PPE and not getting health insurance.

Cemetery Supervisor Mohammed Shamim said, “Delhi Police, doctors, sweepers have all received health insurance but I have buried 112 corona infected and suspected bodies but my health insurance was not been done yet.”

“I am fighting corona daily. I have not taken a single day off since the lockdown and come to the cemetery every day. I not even go to my home and sleep here only as no other person is ready to come here,” he said.

“I even asked my committee for the help but they also said that it will be possible after the lockdown open,” he added.

Shamim said, “When I asked the Health Department to provide me with PPE kits but they said that they are finding it difficult to make it available to the health workers therefore, whatever we are giving you is the best. So far I have buried but have received only 4-5 PPE kits.”

Maximum number of bodies have been buried in the ITO cemetery of Delhi. The cemetery committee have allocated 3-4 bigha land for the burial of corona infected bodies and the committee is worried now as the land allocated for corona infected bodies is almost getting filled up.

Managing Committee Cemetery Al Islam secretary Mohammad Fayaz told IANS, “We have instructed him to stand at a distance when the JCB machine digs the pit for burial.”

He said “I am the secretary of this committee, he did not tell me about it, if he informed someone else about it, he might only know it.”

When IANS tried to contact Delhi government about it they didn’t responded.

So far a total of 112 bodies have been buried in Jadid Cemetery Al Islam in ITO. As per the figures released by the Delhi government, 123 corona infected people have died so far.