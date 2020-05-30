Bhubaneswar: With 96 more testing positive for COVID-19 Saturday, Odisha’s tally has gone up to 1,819.

Of the fresh cases, Kendrapara district reported 10. All the cases were from quarantine centres. Among them, eight had returned from Gujarat and one each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Gajapati district also reported 10 new cases and they were all from quarantine centres. All of them had travel history to Maharashtra.

Of the nine cases reported from Khurda district, while all were from quarantine centres, five are Surant returnees, three Maharashtra returnees and one is a Tamil Nadu returnee.

Bhadrak, Bolangir and Sundargarh districts each reported seven cases. Of Bhadrak patients, four had travel history to Gujarat, two to West Bengal and one to Maharashtra. They were quarantined after their return. Similarly, among those from Bolangir, all were from quarantine centres and they had travel history to Maharashtra. The Sundargarh patients were also Maharashtra returnees and were quarantined after their return.

Similarly, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Cuttack districts each registered six fresh cases. All the six patients reported from Jajpur district were from quarantine centres with four Maharashtra returnees and one each having travel history to West Bengal and Gujarat.

Jagatsinghpur district’s six cases were all from quarantine centres. Of them, three are Maharashtra returnees and three Tamil Nadu returnees.

Ganjam district’s all the six patients are Surat returnees and were quarantined after their return. Al the six cases reported from Cuttack were from quarantine centres. While four of them are Maharashtra returnees, one is Abu Dhabi returnee and one is Dubai returnee.

The five cases reported from Kalahandi were all from quarantine centres. Of them, two had travel history to Maharashtra, two had to Telangana and one had gone to Gujarat.

Deogarh, Nuapada and Balasore each registered four cases. The Deogarh patients are Tamil Nadu returnees and they were all from quarantine centres. Similarly, all the Nuapada patients had travel history to Maharashtra and were from quarantine centres. Of the four cases reported from Balasore, while all were from quarantine centres, two had returned from Maharashtra and one each from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Two from quarantine centres in Dhenkanal district tested positive for coronavirus. They are Maharashtra returnees.

Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Puri districts each registered one case. While Keonjhar district’s patient is a Telangana returnee and from a quarantine centre, Nayagarh district’s patient is also from a quarantine centre but is a Tamil Nadu returnee. Puri district’s patient had travel history to West Bengal and was from a quarantine centre.

