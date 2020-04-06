Mumbai: It’s actor Karan Wahi’s girlfriend Uditi Singh’s birthday today, and the former has penned a loved-up post for her.

“Happpy happy bday baby…It’s not the best time to celebrate your bday but may you find happiness in everything around you….To celebrating many more togther,” Karan wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Karan posted a picture in which he is seen making cute expressions with Uditi.

Karan made his relationship public in January earlier this year.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Karan had written: “Waise toh main kaaafi sakht launda hoon par isss baar main pighal Gaya.”

The caption was inspired by stand-up comedian Zakir Khan’s famous puncline.

On the professional front, Karan recently hosted a chat show, featuring cricketers in a candid mood.