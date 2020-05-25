Bangalore: It was a sweet homecoming for five-year-old Vihaan Sharma who flew back here alone Monday from Delhi. He was received at the airport by his mother. The kid was among those who arrived from Delhi as domestic air services resumed after two months of COVID-19 lockdown. The boy’s mother told reporters that he was coming here after three months. Vihaan was with his grandparents in Delhi. He had got stuck due to lockdown.

Warm welcome

“Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLR Airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers,” the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) tweeted. It is the body which manages the city’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Karnataka government rules

While giving its approval for the flight services, the Karnataka government had attached a condition. All those coming from Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine. This will be followed by home quarantine,” the Karnataka government had said.

The BIAL said it registered 43 departures and 31 arrivals Monday as the domestic flight services resumed. It added that 74 flights were cancelled.

PTI