Bhubaneswar: Severe cyclonic storm Montha Tuesday brought heavy rain in coastal and southern Odisha districts, causing landslides and damaging houses besides uprooting trees, officials said.

The landfall of Montha started at Kakinada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at around 7 pm, the Met office said.

Preliminary reports of damages were received from eight southern Odisha districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Normal life, however, was affected in a total of 15 districts in the region. A report from Anaka GP in Gajapati said big boulders fell from nearby hills, blocking roads to five villages.

“The place was earlier identified as a landslide-prone area. Therefore, arrangements have been made for early clearance of the blockade,” said Balakrushna Mallick, a local panchayat functionary.

Another landslide was also reported from Linga–Barabha road in Partoda panchayat of Kashinagar block in Gajapati.

Trees were also uprooted in Gunupur, Gudari and Ramnaguda areas of Rayagada district.

“Reports of damage from different districts would be compiled once the cyclone crosses the state,” an official at the SRC office said.

However, a report from Gajapati said that a supply assistant engaged in managing the cyclone shelter at Potara panchayat died after suddenly falling ill Monday night.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Gamang, had been bringing people to the cyclone shelter Monday, said Panchayat Samiti member Lokanath Dalai.

The police were yet to confirm the cause of Gamang’s death.

A report from Mohana in Gajapati said a mud-walled house collapsed due to incessant rains, leaving one person injured.

The tin roof of a house in the area was blown away in strong winds, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state’s preparation for the possible impact of the calamity that has already affected normal life across 15 districts in the coastal and southern regions of the state.