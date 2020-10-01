Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar issued heavy rainfall warning Thursday for 25 districts of Odisha due to a low pressure area brewing over the north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

The regional centre warned that heavy rain will cause water-logging in the low-lying areas including possible damage to kutcha houses and informal roads at some places in the state.

It also said that a low pressure area is likely to form over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast in the next 48 hours. As the low pressure will activate the south-west monsoon, the state will receive heavy rainfall for four days till October 4.

A cyclonic circulation lies over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts. It extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards.

Due to inclement weather, fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea along and off the Odisha coast as the surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph will make the sea condition very tough.

In view of the heavy rainfall, IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for the following districts.

For October 1 (Thursday) –

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Boudh and Khurda.

For October 2 (Friday) –

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Angul.

For October 3 (Saturday) –

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Jajpur and Bhadrak.

For October 4 (Sunday) –

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul and Bargarh.

PNN