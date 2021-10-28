Bhawanipatna: South canal embankment of the irrigation project over Indravati River breached Thursday morning. As a result, hectares of farmland were inundated and crops were washed away in the Kalampur block of Kalahandi district.

According to a source, a 10-feet long breach developed on the south canal. Later, heavy-flow of water snapped a portion of its embankment near Pajen village under Jayapatna tehsil of Kalahandi. Farmers of the riparian areas have been mostly affected, the source informed.

Meanwhile, many local farmers have alleged that low quality of work resulted in such a precarious condition. The authorities concerned did not properly supervise the project when it was being constructed.

Due to substandard work, the canal embankment has often breached in the past days. It is not able to withstand heavy-flow of water, a resident of Pajen village alleged.

Two officials of the irrigation project reached the spot and took stock of the situation, on being informed by some farmers.

“We will take the issue to the knowledge of our higher-ups. Necessary steps will be taken at our end to soon repair the snap caused on south canal embankment,” one of the two officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that acres of farmland were earlier inundated in July, 2021 as a breach developed in the Indravati mega lift irrigation canal at Majhiguda village under Koksara block.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the mega lift irrigation project January 14. It was then targeted that local farmers would benefit from the project in irrigating their rain-fed lands.

