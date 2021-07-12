Mumbai: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni has taken a break from Twitter, saying he might eventually delete his account after his family was subjected to abuses on the microblogging site.

Aly, who shot to fame after appearing on the last season of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, took to Twitter late Sunday evening and said he was triggered by the trolling against his sister, Ilham Goni.

“Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things… I use to ignore things but this is something I can’t ignore. Bl**dy don’t you dare drag my family here. I am so angry right now I might delete my account… Hell with this,” the actor tweeted.

Within minutes of the tweet, Aly posted another message, announcing a break from the social media platform.

“I am going off Twitter for a while. Lots of love to my people. Peace out,” the 30-year-old actor wrote.

Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently dating Aly, also voiced her support for Ilham.

“@IlhamGoni is my sister and family to me who I love and respect the most. Anyone spreading hate and negativity towards her can’t be my fan because my fans believe in peace and spreading love,” she wrote.

Aly and Jasmin, who had been best friends for a long time, opened up about their feelings towards each other on ‘Bigg Boss’ and were one of the most popular pairs on the Salman Khan-hosted show which concluded in February.