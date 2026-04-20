Kaptipada: A historic dak bungalow at Podadihi in Mayurbhanj district, believed to have been built more than a century ago, is in a dilapidated condition due to alleged negligence by the Public Works department (PWD), with locals pleading for its early restoration.

Once a symbol of the region’s royal past, the bungalow is now facing an existential threat, with locals alleging that the heritage building is being ignored when funds are spent on repairing insignificant structures.

Though no official records confirm its exact construction date, residents say the bungalow was built during the reign of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo, around 128 years ago.

It was reportedly used as a resting place for the king during hunting expeditions in the Similipal region.

The structure, spread across nearly seven acres, once featured royal-style architecture along with facilities such as elephant sheds and stables.

Historical accounts suggest that during World War II, the British used the bungalow while constructing underground structures in nearby hilly areas.

After Independence, the PWD took over maintenance of the bungalow, which remained functional until the 1990s and served as a stopover for travellers.

However, after the retirement of its caretaker, the building fell into disuse and gradually became a hub for anti-social activities.

Encroachment has further worsened the situation, with doors, windows and valuable fittings reportedly stolen.

Locals fear that without immediate intervention, the structure may vanish within a few years.

The bungalow is located near several tourist destinations, including the Shami Bruksha site, the Kalabandha area, Devkund shrine, and waterfalls like Chingudia and Machhakandana.

With a proposed tourism circuit in the area under government consideration, residents believe the bungalow’s importance could increase significantly.

Local writer Indramani Bindhani has called for its restoration, while villagers have urged authorities to revive and operationalise the site.

Social worker Mohan Charan Das said that developing the bungalow could attract tourists from across the state and beyond, boosting the local economy.

Responding to concerns, Executive Engineer Rajendra Kisan said the lack of staff has hindered maintenance efforts.

He added that the matter has been brought to the government’s notice and restoration work could begin once personnel are appointed.