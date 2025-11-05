Cuttack: The millennium city of Cuttack is abuzz with festive fervour as the historic Bali Yatra is set to commence from November 5 to 12 along the picturesque banks of the Mahanadi. Celebrating Odisha’s rich maritime heritage, the grand cultural fair is expected to attract lakhs of visitors from across the state and beyond. To ensure safety and smooth movement during the festival, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has implemented an elaborate traffic and security plan.

Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh has exercised powers under the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003, and the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate Regulations, 2008, to impose traffic restrictions from 2 pm until dispersal each evening. The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be curtailed during peak hours to keep routes clear for emergency and essential service vehicles. Traffic personnel will be deployed at all major junctions, supported by real-time monitoring systems to ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the Bali Yatra festivities. To ease congestion near the fairgrounds, light vehicles and two-wheelers must adhere to designated routes and park only at authorised locations.

The designated parking areas include Krushak Bazaar Ground in Bidanasi, Bhuasuni Ground, Gorakabar Ground for both two- and four-wheelers, Christian Ground near Anand Bhawan, Silver City Boating Club Parkings 1 to 4, Matamatha Ground, BOSE College Parking, Hadia Patha, and Upper Bali Yatra Ground Zones I and II for two-wheelers only. These arrangements are aimed at maintaining order and minimising traffic congestion during the festive period. Shuttle buses will operate between the parking zones and the Bali Yatra venue to facilitate easy movement of visitors. Those found violating traffic regulations will face penalties under Section 96 of the Police Act.

Authorities have also urged citizens to opt for public transport to help reduce congestion in and around the fairgrounds. This year’s Bali Yatra promises to be grander, greener, and more interactive than ever before. First, Indonesia joins as the partner nation, presenting an array of cultural performances, traditional handicrafts, dance forms, and authentic cuisine — rekindling memories of Odisha’s ancient maritime links with Bali, Java, and Sumatra.