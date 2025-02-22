New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal says he feels honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise for his historical action drama film Chhaava.

At the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) Friday, Modi said Maharashtra and Mumbai have taken Marathi films and Hindi cinema to greater heights.

“Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Chhaava is making headlines everywhere right now),” Modi said about the movie, which has earned over Rs 300 crore globally since its release in theatres last week.

Chhaava stars Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. #Chhaava,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Modi from the event.

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars as Yesubai in the movie, posted on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you so much @narendramodi sir, it’s truly an honour.”

Chhaava is produced by producer Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films and the banner also shared a clip of Modi on its official Instagram handle.

“A historic honour! It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds ‘Chhaava’ and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice and legacy.

“This moment fills us with immense gratitude.@maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention,” the studio said.

Chhaava has been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.