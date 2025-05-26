From unexpected romantic evenings to potential business shifts and even supernatural surprises—today’s horoscopes are packed with drama, decisions, and a dash of destiny. Ganesha urges you to look beyond the obvious, whether it’s love, career, or new beginnings. Find out what’s written in your stars today.

Aries: You may be spoilt for choices today! Contemplating a change of job, business, or even a relationship? Consider long-term implications before you commit to anything, says Ganesha. A romantic evening is on the cards.

Taurus: Overall, it will be a good day to relax and enjoy good health, says Ganesha. However, there is a catch: you will need to be vigilant when it comes to money matters as there is a looming threat of swindling or mismanaging. An evening of merry-making will subdue your love for delicacies and good food.

Gemini: Ganesha advises you to remain steadfast and disciplined in any work that you take up today. You will be full of enthusiasm, and will try to complete all your pending work. However, you need to make sure that your energies are being channeled in the right direction. You need to take care of your health as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You get full co-operation of Dame Luck, says Ganesha. You will plan a new business strategy to achieve success. Kids will benefit as also profit and prestige is indicated from your father’s side, too. Hopes of foreign travel may blossom. Today you feel a unique sense of joy and zest for life.

Leo: Rise and shine! There is a very bright chance that today will be one of those super energetic and enthusiastic days. Ganesha predicts you will have a great time socialising with neighbours, friends and relatives. Also, you may end up spending a small fortune in trying to please your sweetheart. Since it is such a good day for social occasions, indulge in it. Also, delay the start of any new project or work today, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: Despite all the adversity that you face, you will stay firmly down to earth. Ganesha says there is a strong likelihood of the afternoon bringing some good tidings and good results that you have been looking forward to. Love and peace will prevail in your domestic life. Later today, Ganesha says, you may develop some new friendships.

Libra: Sharing is the key to joy, and today, you shall be unlocking many doors with that key as you reveal your innermost feelings. Share them unabashedly with your family members. You are backed up with high energy levels that will soar as the day proceeds. This will enable you to show that special interest while interacting with peers at work. Your better half will bring you good luck today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Though not like in an X-Files series, expect to find yourself open to the unknown and the supernatural today, says Ganesha. Time spent at your work station will be troublesome. You may end up spending a small fortune on your health. You shall achieve your short-term targets, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your mood is high on expectations today. You shall plan meticulously before noon, and then in the afternoon, your plans shall fall in place, and deliver expected results. The opposite sex will find you intellectually stimulating and attractive. But be careful in matters of dollars and dimes in the evening, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Striving hard to meet deadlines and taking time out to pursue your passion will be the major highlights of the day, says Ganesha. You may also wonder why your boss suddenly appears so pleased with you, but don’t get carried away by the outward show. When everything seems right is exactly when you need to watch out for trouble. This may seem to be too far fetched, but students will excel in studies as well as leisure activities.

Aquarius: Legal issues may be resolved in your favour today and that will bring a huge sigh of relief! You may just wish to spend time with your family after all that anxiety. Ganesha says you should go for more exciting stuff to take your mind off. Why not join a dance class?

Pisces: For those who are single, today is a good day to ‘get hitched’. For those who are married or have lovers, a romantic day awaits you which will bring you closer to your partner. New partnerships in business are also a possibility. It is a good day to form new relationships or to renew old ones, says Ganesha.

PNN