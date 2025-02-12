By Patit Mandal, OP

As they say, “The darkest places are the safest,” but in the following tales, nowhere is truly safe. OrissaPOST has curated some horror films for you because, let’s face it, nothing gets the heart racing like a truly terrifying movie. These stories are packed with spine-chilling moments and supernatural thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

1. Terrified

The film is set in a suburban Buenos Aires neighbourhood where bizarre and supernatural events begin to terrorise the residents. A series of unexplainable phenomena — such as a boy’s corpse reappearing in his home after burial, a woman finding a decayed body trapped in a closet and a man being dragged under his bed by unseen forces — leaves the community in a state of terror.

From eerie knocks inside walls to a shadowy entity floating mid-air, horror lurks in every shadow of this film. In the silence, something watches—waiting to strike. Evil is here, and there’s no escape.

2. Hereditary

Annie Graham’s family spirals into chaos following the mysterious death of her secretive mother. As grief and guilt mount after a horrific tragedy involving Annie’s daughter Charlie, Annie uncovers disturbing ties to her mother’s occult past.

The eerie clicking sound from an unseen presence, the uncomfortable dinner table scene, and the final revelation — each moment crawls under your skin. A particular moment of sudden, graphic horror leaves audiences breathless.

Also read: Trending: Odia classics that stood the test of time, a must-watch list!

3. Dabbe: Curse of the Djinn

In this terrifying Turkish horror, Kübra’s wedding night spirals into horror as she murders her fiancé, under the influence of a vengeful Djinn.

A psychiatrist and Kübra’s childhood friend Ebru teams up with exorcist Faruk to investigate the haunting in her cursed village.

The use of Islamic exorcism rituals, combined with shaky, immersive cinematography, makes it feel too real. A moment where a character’s eyes shift unnaturally, followed by guttural whispers in complete darkness, is pure terror.

One thing is for sure after watching this film, one will certainly develop trust issues.

4. Khanzab

Rahayu’s life is shattered after witnessing her father’s brutal beheading by ninjas in 1998. Traumatized, she moves together with her stepmother and brother, only to face ostracism due to her father’s reputation. Desperate for peace, she seeks solace in prayer, but her attempts are disrupted by a disturbing entity — the Khanzab.

The sheer helplessness in one scene — where prayer turns into an inescapable nightmare — makes this film truly unsettling.

5. Sijjin

Obsession, black magic, and deadly consequences — Sijjin takes us into the horrifying world of forbidden rituals.

Irma is consumed by an obsessive love for her cousin Galang. But Galang is married with children. Irma resorts to dark magic to eliminate Galang’s wife and claim him as her own. But the consequences of her actions are far worse than she imagined.

One particular possession scene is so distorted and raw that even horror veterans find it difficult to watch.

6. Qorin

Zahra, a top student at an all-girls boarding school, follows her teacher’s orders and invites her classmates to perform the Qorin ritual. After completing these practises, Zahra and other students are haunted by their doppelganger Djinns, who resemble their dark side.

Imagine staring into a mirror, only to realise your reflection is not mimicking your movements. It blinks before you do, smirks when you’re terrified and whispers secrets you have never spoken aloud.

A particular scene where students face their identical, sinister versions in a darkened dormitory is enough to induce nightmares.

Also read: 2025 Hindi movie releases that will keep you hooked!

7. The exorcism of Emily Rose

Lawyer Erin Bruner defends Father Moore who is accused of negligent homicide after a failed exorcism of 19-year-old Emily Rose. The trial unveils chilling flashbacks of Emily’s battle with possession.

One moment, Emily is a normal girl, and the next — her body twists, her voice distorts, and the air feels heavier.

As advocate Bruner investigates, she faces eerie phenomena tied to the case, merging boundaries between science and the supernatural.

The film is infamous for its 3:00 AM sequences, where time warps and reality distorts.

8. Incantation

Lastly, we have Incantation — Taiwan’s most disturbing ‘found-footage’ horror.

Li Ronan pleads you to memorise the insignia and chant the hymn, throwing a realistic essence of horror all around the movie. Friends or foes, good or bad, shall rise to detain the curse of a vicious Deity which was awakened by Li Ronan, years ago.

Wanting to be a good mother, Li-Ronan tries her best to save her daughter revealing the horrifying truth of Deity’s curse.

Flickering lights, distorted imagery, and eerie silence build a suffocating atmosphere, making every second unbearable. This isn’t just a movie — it’s an experience that lingers long after it ends.

And just like that, the terror doesn’t end when the screen fades to black. As they say, “Evil never forgets.” These films burrow under your skin, leaving you with unsettling thoughts that won’t let go.