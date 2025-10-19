Bhubaneswar: Under its Affordable Housing Project (AHP), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) allotted housing units to 44 families through a transparent lottery system, selected from a total of 274 families currently residing along the left parallel road of Salia Sahi in Ward No. 21. BMC has taken the necessary steps to relocate the 44 families to the Buddha Vihar Housing Project at Chandrasekharpur.

Based on a preliminary survey, 274 beneficiaries were provisionally selected for allotment of AHP houses at Chandrasekharpur. The corporation clarified that the houses will be handed over only after verification of all relevant documents.

As per the eviction and resettlement policy, arrangements have been made to provide basic assistance to the affected families during relocation, including transport facilities, food for three days, temporary electricity connections, and water supply in coordination with agencies such as TPCODL and WATCO.

Each allotted house is priced at Rs 6 lakh, while the beneficiary will have to contribute only Rs 1.5 lakh. Those unable to pay this amount can contribute Rs 15,000 upfront and avail the remaining amount through bank loans.

For this purpose, BMC has facilitated coordination with selected banks to assist the beneficiaries.

To simplify the loan process, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between HDFC Bank and BMC recently. At the special function, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra attended as the chief guest. Other dignitaries,i ncluding BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, deputy mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BMC commissioner Chanchal Rana, Slum Settlement Standing Committee chairperson Mahamaya Swain, corporator Pritinanda Rautray, and senior HDFC Bank officials Arjunananda Bag (zonal head) and Sushanta Kumar Panigrahi (cluster head), among others, joined the event.

Expressing his views, Mahapatra reiterated that every eligible person will be provided housing and no one will be left out. “The state government has launched several schemes to ensure housing for all.

Besides the economically weaker sections, many middle-class and upper-middle-class families in Bhubaneswar also lack their own homes. Initiatives are already underway to provide affordable houses to them, ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. The work is in progress, and houses will soon be allotted through the lottery system,” he added.