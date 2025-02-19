How often should you have s*x? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer! Some believe daily intimacy keeps relationships strong, while others are comfortable with once a week or even less. So, what’s the ideal number?

What studies say

Studies suggest that having s*x once a week is linked to greater happiness in relationships. However, there’s no magic number—what matters most is that both partners feel satisfied.

Health benefits of regular s*x

S*x isn’t just about pleasure—it also has health perks! It can:

Reduce stress and improve mood

Boost the immune system

Help with better sleep

Strengthen emotional bonds between partners

Quality over quantity

Experts say it’s not about how many times, but how meaningful the experience is. Communication and connection matter more than a number. If both partners are happy, that’s what counts!

There’s no perfect frequency—every couple is different. Whether it’s once a week, once a month, or every day, the best answer is whatever feels right for you!

