How often should you have s*x? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer! Some believe daily intimacy keeps relationships strong, while others are comfortable with once a week or even less. So, what’s the ideal number?
What studies say
Studies suggest that having s*x once a week is linked to greater happiness in relationships. However, there’s no magic number—what matters most is that both partners feel satisfied.
Health benefits of regular s*x
S*x isn’t just about pleasure—it also has health perks! It can:
- Reduce stress and improve mood
- Boost the immune system
- Help with better sleep
- Strengthen emotional bonds between partners
Quality over quantity
Experts say it’s not about how many times, but how meaningful the experience is. Communication and connection matter more than a number. If both partners are happy, that’s what counts!
There’s no perfect frequency—every couple is different. Whether it’s once a week, once a month, or every day, the best answer is whatever feels right for you!
PNN