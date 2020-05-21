Bhubaneswar: Evaluation of answer-sheets of HSC, SOSC and Madhyama examinations, conducted by Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) will resume at 60 evaluation centres May 26, 2020.

The evaluators who had joined the work March 18 and 19 and those given fresh appointments shall conduct the evaluation work only if they are coming from a distance of 10 km from the centre.

In case of shortage of evaluators the district education officer (DEO) concerned will make spot appointment so that evaluation is not hampered.

In a letter to BSE president and district Collectors and magistrates by joint secretary of School and Mass Education department, Pratap Kumar Mishra, said, “All examiners shall join the respective evaluation centres May 26 at 8am. The system of evaluation of single question by a particular examiner shall be changed to evaluation of all question of an answer book by single examiner.”

A total of nine subjects will be evaluated in view of Covid-19 situation. Evaluation of four subjects will be taken up in first phase and five other subjects in the second phase. A maximum of 150 to 200 examiners will be engaged in evaluation centre in each phase to ensure social distancing as prescribed by Health and Family Welfare department.

The district administrations have been requested to provide assistance such as thermal scanning, centre sanitisation and appointment of nodal officer at exam centres. There should also be provision of isolation centre if any evaluator falls sick.

Earlier, the Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) had demanded evaluation of HSC exam papers from home.

The evaluation of Matric answer-sheets was scheduled to start May 20 and the results would be announced by end of July, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had said earlier.