Bhubaneswar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Bhubaneswar Chapter, in association with the institute’s Tax Research Department (TRD), successfully organised an outreach programme on the New Income Tax Act, 2025, at CMA Bhawan Thursday.

The programme was part of a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the TRD, under the guidance of the Direct Taxation Committee and the task force on IT Act, 2025, in collaboration with the Directorate of Training (DoT), CBDT.

The event was graced by NALCO Director (Finance) CMA Abhay Kumar Behuria as the chief guest. Income Tax Principal Commissioner Saroj Mahapatra, OPTCL Director (Finance) CMA Srikant Kumar Sahoo, OPGCL Director (Finance) CMA Gagan Bihari Swain, GRIDCO Ltd Director (Finance) CMA Kshirod Chandra Nanda, ICMAI Former President and task force chairman CMA Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak and EIRC chairperson CMA Arati Ganguly.

Bhubaneswar Chapter chairman CMA Sarat Kumar Behera delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of the new tax regime in simplifying compliance and enhancing transparency.

The technical sessions were conducted by eminent professionals, including CMA Sudhansu Kumar Sahu and CMA Avinash Kotni, who provided in-depth insights into the provisions and implications of the act.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from professionals, students, and stakeholders, making it a meaningful platform for knowledge sharing and discussion on recent tax reforms.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks, proposed by Bhubaneswar Chapter secretary CMA Soumya Ranjan Jena.