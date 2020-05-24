Bhubaneswar: The IIT-Bhubaneswar has said it has created a state-of-the-art method of conducting online examinations in a comprehensive manner. IIT-Bhubaneswar also said it has plugged the loopholes in existing systems. This method can be used for holding all types of examinations, including class tests and end-semester examinations. This was disclosed by the premier institute said in a statement.

This method uses the currently available commercial systems such as the ‘Wheebox’ as a part of it. The new method will overcome several limitations of holding only computer-based tests, lacking the robustness, reliability of invigilation, IIT said.

Robust system

According to RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT-Bhubaneswar, the proposed online examination system is very robust. It can be used for holding tests of wide-ranging nature. These include simple computer-based tests to detailed conventional examinations. The system uses a virtual examination hall and actual invigilators. The question paper distribution happens online. Submission/reception of soft copies of answer books may be printed, if needed, Kumar informed.

Two or more networks used

The system uses two or more networks for reliability of connections. It also provides an additional facility for proctoring for reliable invigilation.

The process is unlike in systems where a student has to come to an examination centre equipped with computers. In the new system, a student can take the examination from home or anywhere across the globe, Kumar said.

Successful mock tests

The institute has successfully tested the entire system by holding a mock test involving about 240 students stationed across India. There were question papers on 31 subjects and 20 invigilators. Tests can be held successfully as long as a student has at least one of the two connections working, Kumar added.

PNN & Agencies