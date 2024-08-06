Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for eight Odisha districts for Wednesday.

Forecasting heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm), IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre has issued a yellow warning (be updated) for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

Similarly, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Deogarh for Thursday.

Apart from the above districts, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is expected in the north and south Odisha districts, the weather office said.

Most places across Odisha received heavy rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm Tuesday.

The highest rainfall of 92 mm was recorded at Bolangir while it was 61.2 mm at Paralakhemundi, 60 mm at Angul and 57 mm at Nabarangpur and Boudh.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl was swept away while crossing a bridge on her bicycle over a canal in Odisha’s Angul district Tuesday.

The incident took place when the girl, identified as Preeti Behera of the locality, was returning home after her computer classes at Bantala.

Following the incident, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has asked the Angul collector to deploy a local fire service team to trace the girl.

PTI