Bhubaneswar: Asserting that the world today listens to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said due to the country’s heritage, it is able to tell the international community that the future does not lie in ‘Yudh’ (war) but in ‘Budh’ (Buddha).

Addressing the diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here, Modi said India is not only the mother of democracy, but democracy is a part of people’s lives here.

Emphasising that he has always considered the Indian diaspora as ambassadors of India, the PM expressed his joy in meeting and conversing with fellow citizens around the world and said the love and blessings he receives from them are unforgettable.

“I have always believed that our diaspora is our ‘Rashtradoot’, and I closely interact with them during my visits overseas,” he said.

Underlining India’s growing global role due to its achievements and prospects, the PM said, “Today’s India not only firmly asserts its point, but also strongly amplifies the voice of the Global South”.

He highlighted the unanimous support for India’s proposal to make the African Union a permanent member of the G-20, emphasising India’s commitment to “Humanity First.”

Noting that at the time when the world was witnessing the expansion of empires by the power of the sword, Emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace, he said this was the strength of India’s heritage.

“Due to this heritage, India is able to tell the world — ‘bhavishya yudh mein nahi hai, Budh mein hai’ (the future does not lie in war but in Buddha),” he said.

“We are not just the mother of democracy, but democracy is part of our lives, our lifestyle. We don’t have to be taught diversity, rather, our life runs on diversity. That’s why wherever Indians go, they become part of the society of that particular place. We respect the rules and traditions of that country and also honestly serve that country and its society, contributing to its growth and prosperity,” he said.

The PM said it was because of the diaspora, that he keeps his head high wherever he goes. “I do not forget the love, affection and prestige I receive across the world. I would like to say thank you. This is because of you, I keep my head high across the world. During the last 10 years, I have met several leaders across the world. The world leaders praise the Indian diaspora. It’s because of the social values you add to their society,” he said.

The PM said the diaspora played a major role in Independence in 1947 and sought their help to make India a developed country by 2047.

He said India is not only a young country but also a country of skilled youths. “The government is trying to ensure that whenever Indian youths go abroad, they go with skills,” Modi said, noting that India has the potential to fulfil the world’s demand for skilled talent.

Modi said the speed at which India is progressing in the 21st century, the scale on which development work is being done in the country, is unprecedented.

“In just 10 years, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in India. In just 10 years, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world from the 10th. The day isn’t far when India will be the third-largest economy. India’s success is being witnessed by the world. We feel proud when Chandrayaan reaches the Shiv Shakti Point. The world is amazed by the digital power of India,” he said.

He noted that the current generation in these countries may not be aware of India’s prosperity, long period of subjugation, and struggles.

“This is a time for vibrant festivals and gatherings in India. The ‘Mahakumb’ will start soon in Prayagraj and you all must visit it. There is a joyful atmosphere everywhere,” he said recalling that it was on January 9, 1915 when Mahatma Gandhi had came back to India after a long stay abroad. Your presence in India at such a wonderful time is adding to the festive spirit,” he said.

The three-day convention is witnessing the participation of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) from around 50 countries.

Addressing the diaspora through virtual mode as a chief guest, President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo said India has made some of the “greatest contributions” to the world civilisation in various fields such as mathematics, medicine and navigation.

“India’s contributions to the world’s development are remarkable. The world’s first university was established in Takshashila in 700 BC, India’s Ayurveda is widely acknowledged as an earlier school of medicine and the art of navigation was born in the Sindhu river about 6,000 years ago,” she said adding that Algebra, trigonometry, calculus, use of Zero (0), decimal were also first developed in India.

Asserting that Odisha is a land of limitless opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon the Indian diaspora to participate in the state’s growth journey. He highlighted Odisha’s investor-friendly environment. He too spoke on Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, calling it the home of Jagannath culture.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the diaspora has become more important with each passing year as India strives to build a “global workforce. He said in times of difficulty abroad, they can be confident that the Narendra Modi government “has got your back”.

During the day, the PM inaugurated four exhibitions and flagged-off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the diaspora. The train started its three-week journey from Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

