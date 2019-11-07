Rajkot: Riding on skipper Rohit Sharma’s (85, 43b, 6×4, 6×5) belligerent knock, India defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets to square the T20 International series here Thursday at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Chasing a victory target of 154 runs in 20 overs, India romped home with 26 balls to spare.

Once Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (31) put on 118 runs for the opening stand in 10.5 overs, victory was never in doubt for the hosts. Incidentally the game was Rohit Sharma’s 100th T20 match, the most by any Indian player.

Earlier Bangladesh after being put scored 153 for the loss of six wickets. Good knocks from Liton Das (29), Mohammad Naim (36), Soumya Sarkar (30) and skipper Mahmudullah (30) took Bangladesh to a fighting total after India has put the visitors in. For India spinners Washington Sundar (2/26) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) were the most successful bowlers. Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar took a wicket apiece.

Details to follow

