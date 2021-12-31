Dubai: India reaffirmed their supremacy in the U-19 Asia Cup with a record eighth title as they hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets in a rain-hit summit showdown here Friday. The Indian bowlers were all over Sri Lanka, who were gasping at 74 for seven in 33 overs, when heavy rain lashed the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and stopped play for more than two hours. It became a 38-over-a-side contest when play resumed with Sri Lanka limping to 106 for nine.

India were set a revised 102-run target in 38 overs via DLS method which they reached rather comfortably in 21.3 overs with opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 n o, 67b, 7×4) leading the chase. He was well-supported by Shaik Rasheed (31 n o, 49b, 2×4). The two put on an unbeaten stand of 96 runs for the second wicket to script an emphatic win for the Boys in Blue.

Raghuvanshi, who could not make an impact in the earlier games, grew in confidence after playing a back-foot punch early on in the innings. His back-foot play was impressive against the pacers and his feet movement against the spinners was assured.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bat though early morning showers made conditions ideal for seam bowling first up.

The Indian pace duo of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ravi Kumar made the ball talk though the former was a tad unlucky to not get a wicket. Left-arm pacer Ravi got the first wicket of the match by removing Chamindu Wickramasinghe in the fourth over. The batsman was caught by Raj Bawa at third man. It soon became 15 for two as the other opener Shevon Daniel (6) fell cheaply.

The Sri Lanka batters looked completely at sea against the Indian bowlers, be it fast or the spin pair of Kaushal Tambe (2/23) and Vicky Ostwal (3/11). Both off-spinner Tambe and left-arm spinner Ostwal got the odd ball to turn sharply.

Ostwal got two in one to leave Sri Lanka in dire straits at 57 for seven. Southpaw Dunit Wellagle attempted a slog sweep to break the shackles but ended up getting caught in the deep. Two balls later Ranuda Somarathne missed Oswal’s arm ball on the back foot, trapping him in front of the stumps.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 106 for 9 in 38 overs (Yasiru Rodrigo 19 n o, Vicky Ostwal 3/11, Kaushal Tambe 2/23) lost to India 104 for 1 in 21.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56 n o, Shaik Rasheed 31 n o) by nine wickets.