Washington: The US Thursday said it looked forward to hosting the Indian delegation here later this month to discuss the bilateral trade deal agreed to in February. US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor announced the Indian delegation’s upcoming visit to Washington after a meeting with America’s Trade Representative Jamieson Greer here. Gor, who is currently on a visit to the US, also met Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and several other US officials. “Highly Productive meeting with @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer to discuss advancing @POTUS trade priorities in South and Central Asia,” Gor said in a post on X. “The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” he said. The meeting comes a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal here as the two countries eye the $500 billion bilateral trade target. India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February, after months of negotiations between the two delegations.

This is a framework that promotes reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, enhances market access and strengthens supply chain resilience immediately through expanded preferential access, rigorous rules of origin and addressing non-tariff barriers across various sectors. In a post on X after he meets with the Treasury Secretary Bessent, Gor described him as a “true leader who’s done an incredible job in handling complex economic issues.” Gor said he met Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss his recent trip to the region and the future of commercial diplomacy in South and Central Asia.