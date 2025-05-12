New Delhi: In a significant escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack, India executed a coordinated tri-service operation targeting key military and terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), senior army officials confirmed Monday.

At a special media briefing, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director-General of Operations for the Indian Air Force (IAF), revealed that precision airstrikes were conducted near Karachi, specifically targeting a surface-to-air missile installation at Malir Cantonment, a heavily fortified military facility nearly 35 km from Pakistan’s commercial capital.

“Each action taken was part of a deliberate and proportionate military response to the pattern of drone, missile, and cross-border aggression originating from Pakistan,” Air Marshal Bharti said.

In addition to the strike near Karachi, the IAF also neutralised a radar site near Lahore, reportedly using Israeli-origin HARPY loitering munitions to strike a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system.

A second radar installation near Gujranwala in Punjab province was also taken out, signalling India’s intent to degrade Pakistan’s surveillance and early warning capabilities.

These developments add further details to what the Indian military had already described as Operation Sindoor — a 25-minute coordinated strike that was carried out May 7.

The operation involved the neutralisation of nine terror facilities — four within mainland Pakistan and five in PoK — resulting in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists, as previously disclosed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Indian Navy played a vital role in this joint campaign.

Officials confirmed India’s carrier strike groups, attack submarines, and maritime aviation wings were deployed to the waters off Karachi, forcing the Pakistani Navy and Air Force into a largely defensive posture, hugging coastlines or remaining docked in harbour.

“Our naval assets maintained full operational readiness, prepared to launch calibrated strikes against land or sea targets, including those in and around Karachi,” Vice-Admiral A.N. Pramod told reporters.

This show of force, he noted, was designed to exert psychological pressure and restrict Pakistan’s ability to manoeuvre naval and air assets freely during the brief conflict window.

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Cities including Chandigarh, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer witnessed air raid alerts and temporary blackouts.

Over the following 72 hours, the Indian Air Force maintained pressure by conducting targeted strikes on key Pakistani air bases, including Rafiqui, Chaklala, Murid, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, and Bholari.

These airfields reportedly housed a significant portion of Pakistan’s F-16 and JF-17 fleet.

