London: The Indian High Commission here confirmed Tuesday that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported Monday to Dubai, did not hold a valid visa.

Abrahams, who is an Opposition Labour Party MP and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, claimed she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without explanation. Abrahams had also questioned why her visa was suddenly revoked and also the possibility of a visa on arrival, something India does not offer.

“Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement on Twitter. “Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return,” the statement added.

Abrahams had earlier posted what looked like an e-visa document on Twitter to show that she had a visa issued October 7 last year, which was valid until October 5, 2020.

“Once again the key questions are why was it revoked and when,” the Labour Party MP questioned. “Again, for clarity, I am PRO human rights and social justice. I will always speak up for people who are not afforded these rights including Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control,” she added.

Meanwhile for once the Congress supported the government’s decision to deport Abrahams.

“She (Abrahams) is known for her clasp with Pakistan government and ISI,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Tuesday morning. Calling her a ‘Pak Proxy’, the 60-year-old Congress leader linked the British MP to Pakistan’s top intelligence agency – Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI.

“The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak government and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India’s sovereignty must be thwarted,” Singhvi wrote on twitter.

