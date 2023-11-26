Chennai: StartupTN, Tamil Nadu government’s nodal agency for startup and innovation, has launched a reality television show ‘Startup Thamizha’, inspired by the hugely popular international show Shark Tank and aimed at providing a platform for budding entrepreneurs at the grassroots level.

‘Startup Thamizha’ has received funding commitment of Rs 200 crore from entrepreneurs and angel investors, a top official said.

A press release Sunday said Refex Group has committed Rs 100 crore while Dr Velumani of Thyrocare and Pontaq has earmarked Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively from each brand.

Angel investing company Native Lead Angels has committed Rs 10 crore investment while the remaining amount would be contributed by other investors.

A pioneering initiative, the Startup Thamizha platform aims to create a conducive ecosystem for startups from the grassroots level, encourage women entrepreneurship, and bring together founders, investors, and mentors for synergised growth, StartupTN Mission Director and CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said.

The reality television show would go into production by February 2024 and be telecast on a popular Tamil television channel. The show would be produced and managed by Brand Avatar, Blue Koi, and Refex Capital.

“Startup Thamizha exemplifies the collective commitment of the Tamil Nadu Government through StartupTN in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem and in boosting economic growth,” Ramanathan said.

As many as 50 startups would be shortlisted for the event and provided mentorship and training on presenting their ideas in the television programme, the release added.

PTI