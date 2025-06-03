Ahmedabad: Ahead of the all-important IPL 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium Tuesday, Ahmedabad received light rain hours before the start of the summit clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

With both sides hoping to lift their maiden IPL trophy tonight, the weather looks gloomy in Ahmedabad with rain adding to the worry for the title decider. However, the intensity of the rain was not that heavy and lasted close to 30 minutes.

Visuals from outside the stadium show a plethora of RCB fans gathering to witness the enthralling encounter between the two best teams of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the weather prediction for the rest of the day sighs relief for fans with a possibility of little to no rain during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 36°C at the beginning of the game, dropping to around 31°C by the end. Humidity levels will range between 52% and 63% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy for most of the time, and there is around 2% to 5% chance of rain to interrupt the game.

In case of a washout Tuesday, the IPL 2025 final will be played on the reserve day – Wednesday. In case of a complete washout on both days, which is highly unlikely, Punjab Kings will lift the title by virtue of finishing on the top of the points table.

Ahmedabad also hosted the IPL final in 2023, which was significantly disrupted by rain. The match, initially set for May 28, had to be postponed without a single ball being bowled. Fortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India utilised a reserve day to hold the final the following day. However, rain continued to interfere, leading to a shortened contest, with the second innings limited to just 15 overs. Ravindra Jadeja’s last-ball heroics guided Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title against the home side Gujarat Titans.

PNN & Agencies