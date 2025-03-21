The BCCI has introduced significant rule changes for IPL 2025 following a captains’ meeting in Mumbai. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Saliva ban lifted
- Players can once again use saliva on the ball.
- The ban was initially imposed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Captains collectively agreed to reinstate it.
Second new ball rule
- A fresh ball will be introduced in the second innings after 11 overs.
- This rule applies only to night matches to minimize the effect of dew.
- Not applicable for day games.
- The final decision lies with the umpires.
No match bans for slow over-rate
- Captains will no longer face suspensions for slow over-rates.
- Instead, they will receive fines and demerit points.
- Level 1: 25-75% match fee fine plus demerit points (valid for three years).
- Level 2: Four demerit points.
Also Read: Viral video: Ricky Ponting performs puja for Punjab Kings’ victory, gets trolled
DRS expanded for wides
- Players can now use DRS to challenge height wides.
- The review system also covers wides outside the off-stump.
As IPL 2025 kicks off with these game-changing rule updates, fans can expect a fresh twist to the tournament.
PNN