The BCCI has introduced significant rule changes for IPL 2025 following a captains’ meeting in Mumbai. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the opening clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Saliva ban lifted

Players can once again use saliva on the ball.

The ban was initially imposed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Captains collectively agreed to reinstate it.

Second new ball rule

A fresh ball will be introduced in the second innings after 11 overs.

This rule applies only to night matches to minimize the effect of dew.

Not applicable for day games.

The final decision lies with the umpires.

No match bans for slow over-rate

Captains will no longer face suspensions for slow over-rates.

Instead, they will receive fines and demerit points.

Level 1: 25-75% match fee fine plus demerit points (valid for three years).

25-75% match fee fine plus demerit points (valid for three years). Level 2: Four demerit points.

DRS expanded for wides

Players can now use DRS to challenge height wides.

The review system also covers wides outside the off-stump.

As IPL 2025 kicks off with these game-changing rule updates, fans can expect a fresh twist to the tournament.

