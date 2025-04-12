Hyderabad: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match Saturday.

PBKS have retained the same playing XI, while SRH skipper Pat Cummins made one change to the side, giving a debut to Sri Lankan right-arm pacer Eshan Malinga in place of Kamindu Mendis.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

