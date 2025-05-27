Today is the last league match, which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. However, RCB has already qualified for the playoffs, while Lucknow has been eliminated from the race for the final. Punjab Kings will play the first qualifier match. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will have to overcome the challenge of the eliminator match.

If we look at the points table, Punjab Kings is currently at the top with 19 points. Gujarat Titans hold the second spot with 18 points, and all 14 matches for these two teams have been completed. Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 16 points, and they will remain in that position. But the victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore in today’s match can change all the equations for the final.

RCB is the only team in the top four that has one match left. If RCB defeats LSG by a big margin today, they will become the table toppers. In such a situation, RCB will face Punjab Kings in the first qualifier. If the first qualifier is between Bengaluru and Punjab, then the difficulties of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will increase.

If RCB reaches the first qualifier, there will be an eliminator match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. In this situation, only one team between Gujarat or Mumbai will be able to advance. At the same time, the winner of the eliminator match will have to defeat the team that loses in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. Therefore, Gujarat or Mumbai will need to register two wins to reach the final.

It is certain that MI will play the eliminator match, but the Gujarat team will be hoping that LSG wins against RCB today at any cost so that they reach the first qualifier.